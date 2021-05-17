‘Panic buying’ triggers shortage at gas pumps

The price of gas was the least of worries at the pumps over the past week, even though the average in Virginia rose by at least 15 cents a gallon, according to AAA Virginia.

As a shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline sparked fears of a gas shortage, motorists were fleeing to the pumps in droves by mid-week, causing long lines and bleeding many stations dry.

“Virginians are STRONGLY discouraged from panic buying,” Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDOM) posted on its Twitter feed Wednesday. “Please continue to get fuel as normal, and only when necessary.

“Personnel are working day and night to restore Colonial Pipeline operations, and we will have additional updates to provide in the coming days,” VDOM continued.

Colonial Pipeline is the primary fuel source for most Virginia retailers and it supplies 45% of the East Coast. It was shut down due to a May 7 ransomware cyberattack.

A portion of the pipeline service was restored Wednesday night. By Thursday evening, the pipeline tweeted its entire system was back in operation and product was being delivered to all of the markets it serves.

But that didn’t completely quell the panic. As of Friday morning, vehicles were still lining up at area gas stations that ran out of fuel Wednesday and received new shipments Thursday. Other stations still had their empty gas pumps roped off, posted with signs stating “No Fuel,” or bearing nozzles covered with bags.

While many stations in downtown Pulaski ran out of gas Wednesday, most near Interstate 81 on Cleburne Boulevard still had some grades of fuel Wednesday afternoon. Employees at one station said they ran out of regular grade Wednesday morning. They weren’t sure at that time when a new shipment of gas would arrive.

The pipeline shutdown and subsequent rush on gas prompted Gov. Ralph Northam to place Virginia under a state of emergency Tuesday. That allowed the easing of federal regulations on fuel transporting vehicles in order to increase the supply of gas to retailers.

“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” the governor said. The declaration also activated price-gouging protections for consumers.

According to AAA Virginia, the average price of gasoline in Virginia had increased 15 cents per gallon, to $2.91, from Monday to Thursday.

With panic buying still taking place Thursday, VDOM issued another tweet equating the perceived widespread gas shortage to the nationwide toilet paper shortage of a year earlier:

“Remember when it wasn’t a good idea to panic buy toilet paper last year? Please don’t do it with gas now. This can create spot shortages at stations, which is what we DON’T want to happen.”

AAA Virginia recommends motorists not fill up their tanks until they have one-quarter of a tank of gas remaining. But motorists weren’t just filling up their tanks. Some were seen filling multiple gas storage containers, as well.

This prompted concerns for Virginia Department of Fire Programs.

“The Virginia Department of Fire Programs (VDFP) wants to advise residents and commuters about safe ways to dispense flammable fuels such as (gas, diesel or heating oil) into a portable container for proper storage,” the agency states in a press release.

It offered the following tips on proper dispensing and storage from the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code:

Flammable fuels should not be dispensed into portable containers over 6 gallons, and the containers should be listed and approved for the flammable liquid intended for the portable container.

Portable containers should have a tight closure with a screwed or spring-loaded cover to prevent spills and vapors from escaping.

When transporting gasoline in a portable container make sure it is secured against tipping and sliding, and never leave it in direct sunlight or in the trunk of a car.

Flammable fuel should never be dispensed into portable cargo tanks or any other container not listed for flammable liquids.

Never fill a container while located in the trunk, passenger area of a car or in the bed of a pickup truck.

All containers should be placed on the ground and clear of any possible ignition sources such as the exhaust from a vehicle.

Fill portable containers slowly to decrease the chance of static electricity buildup and minimize spilling or splattering. Keep the nozzle in contact with the rim of the container opening while refueling. Fill container no more than 95 percent full to allow for expansion.

If gasoline spills on the container, make sure that it has evaporated before you place the container in your vehicle. Report spills to the station attendant.

Never smoke around flammable fuels.

The attack on the pipeline’s computer systems prompted new concerns for government leaders and lawmakers.

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday setting new standards for improving cybersecurity protections. Virginia Sen. Mark Warner subsequently issued a statement calling the executive order “a good first step.”

Warner stated, “The recent Colonial, SolarWinds, and Hafnium attacks have highlighted what has become increasingly obvious in recent years — that the United States is simply not prepared to fend off state-sponsored or even criminal hackers intent on compromising our systems for profit or espionage. This executive order is a good first step, but executive orders can only go so far. “Congress is going to have to step up and do more to address our cyber vulnerabilities …”

