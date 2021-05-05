Pair arrested in abduction case

Two people have been taken into custody as a part of the investigation of the abduction of two-year-old Noah Trout.

The abduction triggered an Amber Alert that was shared throughout the Commonwealth and surrounding states. The story continued to spread, reaching across the United States from New York to California. Social media posts from around the world also shared the story in hopes of finding Noah Trout safely.

Trout was abducted by Fridley at the Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, Virginia, Sunday, May 2.

The subsequent investigation led authorities to a residence in a mobile home park located at 100 Nicholas Drive in Clifton Forge Monday, May 3. The residence had already been determined to be that of Fridley.

A Virginia State Police tactical Team performed an operation that led to the rescue of Trout at 1:25 p.m. that same day. Trout was checked by EMS on the scene and sent to New River Valley Medical Center later that day for further evaluation.

Nancy Renee Fridley, 44, of Clifton Forge, was arrested and charged with one count of abduction and one count of felony child endangerment.

Fridley’s boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor, has also been arrested and charged with one count of abduction in the case.

The investigation by the Giles County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Fridley visited New Valley Fellowship Church and Mountain View Ministries, both in Narrows, earlier on the morning of the abduction. It was also revealed that Fridley was in the area of those two churches approximately a month prior to the abduction.

There have been no credible connections found between Noah Trout or any of his family members to the abductors. According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, all indications currently point to this incident being a stranger abduction and Trout being selected for abduction by Fridley at random.

There has also, to this point, been no indications that Fridley intended to transfer Trout to anyone in particular.

Further evidence collected by law enforcement involved, including offices from surrounding jurisdictions, indicate that Fridley may have been casing other places outside of Giles County to commit similar acts. The Giles County Sheriff’s Office urges any potential witnesses to this or other criminal acts to come forward to their local law enforcement agencies.

Agencies from outside of Giles County who were involved in the search and investigation include the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, VA ABC Enforcement, Pearisburg Police Department and NCMEC.

