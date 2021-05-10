By MELINDA WILLIAMS
A local nonprofit is seeking the public’s help with a June event aimed at helping it recover from a yearlong COVID-19 closure.
Pulaski Adult Day Service & Fall Prevention Center (PADS) is holding a PADS Party June 5 to raise funds to keep the Dublin facility afloat until it can rebuild its client base. The event will offer food, music, gift baskets auction, activities for children and adults, etc.
PADS provides daytime assistance to the elderly and disabled adults, enabling them to stay at home with loved ones longer. The center’s mission is to give caregivers peace of mind and a break from the daily routine, while helping participants with social, physical and cognitive enhancement and health and medication management.
Unfortunately, the lengthy closure resulting from the pandemic caused the service to lose many clients to long-term care facilities. This has left PADS in financial crisis.
Board member Debbie Bauer is organizing the June 5 party in an effort to raise much-needed funds to help cover the service’s daily expenses. Bauer is asking community members to step forward and offer activity or game booths; offer beverages such as water, lemonade or soda for the crowd; donate items for an on-site auction and yard/bake sale, or simply volunteer their time to help out that day.
She said several people already have offered their services:
Bauer said themed gift baskets to be auctioned include carwash items, movie-theme items, salon items, library items, Rockwood Manor offerings, Pulaski River Turtles with flex pack tickets, jewelry, framed art/pictures, YMCA passes, etc.
While a number of canopies, table and chairs are being donated, Bauer said PADS needs to borrow additional canopies of different sizes.
To donate items, volunteer or offer an activity or service, contact Bauer at kdbauer17@aol.com.
All proceeds benefit PADS. Donations are tax deductible.
