A local nonprofit is seeking the public’s help with a June event aimed at helping it recover from a yearlong COVID-19 closure.

Pulaski Adult Day Service & Fall Prevention Center (PADS) is holding a PADS Party June 5 to raise funds to keep the Dublin facility afloat until it can rebuild its client base. The event will offer food, music, gift baskets auction, activities for children and adults, etc.

PADS provides daytime assistance to the elderly and disabled adults, enabling them to stay at home with loved ones longer. The center’s mission is to give caregivers peace of mind and a break from the daily routine, while helping participants with social, physical and cognitive enhancement and health and medication management.

Unfortunately, the lengthy closure resulting from the pandemic caused the service to lose many clients to long-term care facilities. This has left PADS in financial crisis.

Board member Debbie Bauer is organizing the June 5 party in an effort to raise much-needed funds to help cover the service’s daily expenses. Bauer is asking community members to step forward and offer activity or game booths; offer beverages such as water, lemonade or soda for the crowd; donate items for an on-site auction and yard/bake sale, or simply volunteer their time to help out that day.

She said several people already have offered their services:

J. Spin Doctor, also known as Dr. Michael “Mickey” Hickman, has volunteered to provide music during the party.

Jeff McCoy, Pulaski County High School drama director, agreed to serve as auctioneer for the gift basket auction. Bauer is hopeful community members and businesses will donate additional gift baskets for the auction.

PCHS student Kaleigh Jones will be offering hand painting and crafts. She could use additional volunteers to assist her.

Dublin police and fire departments and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will man community outreach booths at the event.

New River Valley Agency on Aging, a nonprofit, will have an information booth on services offered through the agency.

Antique cars will be on display.

Joy the Clown will be present to entertain all ages.

American Legion is bringing its restored Army vehicle and VFW is displaying its 35-foot motor home dedicated to fallen soldiers.

There will be at least one craft booth for the kids, but Pulaski County Public Library will have free books for the kids.

Tipton Ridge Veterinary Hospital is hoping to have a booth with some animals.

A local resident will be on hand with several of her exotic parrots.

Bauer said themed gift baskets to be auctioned include carwash items, movie-theme items, salon items, library items, Rockwood Manor offerings, Pulaski River Turtles with flex pack tickets, jewelry, framed art/pictures, YMCA passes, etc.

While a number of canopies, table and chairs are being donated, Bauer said PADS needs to borrow additional canopies of different sizes.

To donate items, volunteer or offer an activity or service, contact Bauer at kdbauer17@aol.com.

All proceeds benefit PADS. Donations are tax deductible.

