Our Neighbor Noah McCarty: Candidate for Most Valuable Cougar

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Noah McCarty is one of two Pulaski County High School seniors to be nominated for the prestigious Most Valuable Cougar (MVC) award.

“It made me feel really good to be nominated,” said Noah. “I know all of the other nominees. In fact, I voted for all the other nominees. And, you know it’s just … it’s just good company to be in and I’m just thankful and grateful that people would select me to be a nominee.”

Noah is the only MVC candidate to be a member of the PCHS Yearbook staff.

“I started yearbook second semester last year and honestly it was my favorite class,” said Noah. “It’s a lot of writing. It’s a lot of being creative, it’s just … it’s a nice outlet for lots of energy and I love to write and I love to take pictures, so it just went hand in hand.”

Yearbook teacher Jonathan Harding offered Noah the position of senior editor of the yearbook this year and he jumped at the chance.

“That’s been a really rewarding experience,” said Noah. “We have a couple of junior editors too and they helped me out a lot.”

This year, the Prowler, the PCHS newspaper was also returned as an online publication.

“We started the Prowler up again as an extension of the yearbook, really,” explained Noah. “A lot of the things you would cover in the newspaper will end up in the yearbook. So, we’ll have people go and they’ll cover things, and they bring it back to us and adapt some of those articles and stories that they write for the yearbook.”

Noah is also the only MVC candidate to have his father, Matthew McCarthy, work as one of the teachers in the high school.

“It’s really nice because if I ever needed anything, I can always go to him, you know, ask for help and stuff,” said Noah with a smile. “It usually works out pretty good.”

The McCarty family is not originally from Pulaski County. Noah was born in Grundy, Virginia but lived in both Dickinson and Wise counties in the early years of his life. They moved again to Grundy before coming to Pulaski County in Noah’s eighth grade year.

“It was great immediately,” said Noah of his new home in the NRV. “Everyone around here made the transition super smooth. Everyone is so nice and inviting that it was really easy to make friends.”

Soon after arriving in Pulaski County, Noah McCarty immersed himself in school related clubs and activities. He joined the Red Cross Club founded by fellow MVC nominee Grace Bailey.

“I want to go into a health care related field and so it was just an exciting way to just go out and do something with other people,” said Noah. “We organized Comfort Kits, which went to help people throughout the community. We help organize blood drives and volunteer for those. I was the vice president of the Red Cross Club my freshman year and this year for the club.”

In his sophomore year, Noah was inducted into the National Honor Society, which in turn led him to offer his help to those in need.

“It’s really about going out and doing service for the community,” said Noah. “I tutored students and was active in Go Pulaski. I would go to Pulaski Youth Center after school to help elementary and middle school students with their homework. I volunteered at the library and at the local Goodwill.”

What’s so important about volunteering?

“It’s the easiest way to let people in the community know that I’m available to help and if they need me and that they can count on me,” Noah answered.

It was by volunteering for the Pulaski Youth Center that Noah got his first job offering him a position in their summer program.

“We took them on hikes just to try to be a good role model for them,” he said.

These days, Noah works as a cashier for Food City in Pulaski.

“I like it,” said Noah of his job. “It helps keep me busy. If I’m not doing this for the yearbook and that for the theatre, I’m probably at work. It gives me something to do in the evenings.”

Acting, it turns out, is Noah’s other great extracurricular interest.

“I wasn’t sure about giving theater a try at first, but then a few friends decided that they were going to audition for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat my freshman year and so I said I’ll audition too,” Noah recounted. “That started it and I’ve done pretty much every show that I could possibly be in.”

The summer before his junior year at PCHS, Noah took a two-week acting program sponsored by the Governor’s School of Arts at UVA-Wise.

“You put on a Shakespeare play and you do everything from learning your lines and doing all of that acting stuff to making your own costumes and you have to build your own set pieces,” said Noah. “It was just a really good experience and really helped with my acting.”

Noah has also participated in the Mountain Academic Competition Conference (MACC).

“It’s kind of formatted like Jeopardy,” said Noah. “So, you’re on a team you’re split up into subjects like history, science, English, math and All-Around and I’ve done all around all four years. You’re split up into teams and they ask you a bunch of questions and there’s another round where they ask questions and whoever buzzes in first gets it.”

Of course, COVID restrictions played big a role in changing day to day life for a high schooler in Virginia.

“At first it was kind of weird because we had the messed up scheduling,” said Noah.” You know, we went twice a week and every other day is virtual and having to keep up with classes that was really difficult.”

“For English it was fine because there was a lot of reading but for biology and math it was pretty tough because it’s like, OK, here’s your assignment and here’s what you got to do and you do it on your own,” Noah recounted. “It was like OK, I don’t understand this, I’ve got to ask my teacher. I have to text her or email her whereas in class you could say, ‘Hey, I have no clue, can you help me out?”

There were positive aspects to online learning, though.

“I kind of liked the flexibility of asynchronous classes, where you could sleep in a little bit and you could do your work at your leisure,” Noah admitted. “But we’ve done what we were supposed to do. It’s kind of back to normal. I mean we have shorter days with shorter classes, but everyone is in the room.”

What’s it like generally to be a PCHS student?

“We’re always doing something,” Noah enthused. “It’s never dull you’ve always got something to do. The teachers, the staff, everyone from the principals and the administration through every pod and every teacher, they’re always there to help. If you have the drive and you want it, they’ll help you accomplish what you want.”

Noah McCarty will graduate from two notable institutions of learning this year. Thanks to dual enrollment and online courses he took during the summer, Noah McCarty will be graduating with his Associates Degree from New River Community College as well as PCHS.

This coming fall, he’ll be attending William and Mary.

“I just really loved the campus and Colonial Williamsburg is full of history,” said he. “It just felt like the right place to be … and it’s warm.”

Doubtless, he will take a goodly number of biology courses there.

“I want to be a doctor,” he declared. “That’s always been the dream.”

Before that happens, Noah will perform in his last high school musical. Mama Mia will be performed this coming May 22 and 23 and June 5 and 6 at a newly constructed stage constructed next to the school gym.

“That should be a good time,” he said.

Between high school and college, he’ll likely spend time with his mother and father Matthew and Pamela McCarty and Sadee, his seven-year-old sister.

“We’re pretty close,” Noah said of his little sister. “I always like to help her with stuff and just have a good time. At that age, they always think you’re funny and they always laugh at your jokes.”

Written by: Editor on May 10, 2021.

