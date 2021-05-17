Our Neighbor Molly Brayden Cox, Most Valuable Cougar Nominee

By WILLIAM PAINE

When I asked Molly Cox where she would like to do our ‘Neighbors’ interview, she suggested Bisset Park in Radford. It turns out Bisset holds a special place in Molly’s heart.

“That’s how I survived quarantine,” said Molly. “It can get lonely sitting at home. My sisters were at college and my parents were at work and I just missed seeing my friends. So, I came to Bisset Park to run, to swim, to sunbathe … just to get out. It’s a 30 minute drive from Draper but it’s so beautiful here.”

Molly may well have garnered her appreciation for Bisset from her parents Mike and Tasha Cox, who often take Molly there on their runs.

“Running, runs in the family,” said Molly. “We run anywhere from 3 to 6 miles depending on how we’re feeling.”

Molly ran cross country in the state meet as a freshman and continued on the varsity track team in the 10th grade.

But really, as far as sports are concerned, Molly’s favorite athletic activity would have to be volleyball. She has been playing on the school volleyball team since seventh grade and this year’s Cougar volleyball team was particularly notable.

“We finally broke the curse!” Molly exclaimed. “We had a great group of seniors this year.”

This year, the PCHS Cougar Volleyball team had an excellent regular season with nine wins and seven losses. This marks the first time the PCHS volleyball team has had a winning season in the past 20 years or so.

Molly earned an All-Region Honorable Mention for her role as the volleyball team’s Libero last season. The Libero, who dresses in a different jersey from the rest of the team, is expected to retrieve the really tough shots with no excuses.

“That means a lot,” said Molly of the honor. “They really count on you to get everything that falls in the back court.”

Molly has complemented her high school volleyball experience by playing on a travel volleyball team for the past six years. The RVJ travel team, consisting of girls from surrounding localities, played in tournaments from Nashville to Atlanta and placed high in the rankings in several of these tournaments.

“Traveling to different cities was one of my favorite parts because I really got to explore those places,” said Molly.

Molly Cox is one of five Most Valuable Cougar nominees, which is determined by a vote of all of those students in the PCHS senior class.

“It means a lot to me,” said Molly of her nomination. “I was very surprised and humbled to be nominated by my peers. We have a really good class and I can think of many people that could have been nominated.”

What does Molly like most about PCHS?

“Probably just the people there,” she responded. “Everyone I meet is pretty interesting and I have some really great friends and really great teachers.”

Like all of this year’s nominees, Molly was inducted into the National Honor Society in her sophomore year and has been involved in several volunteer projects through the NHS. Molly has helped out at the Pulaski Library and acted as an intern for the school’s childcare center.

She has also spent a lot of time at Dublin’s Christmas Store, where she organized prices of items and made sure the goods were in the right room on the correct shelves.

In addition, Molly has also been involved with Relay for Life walks by participating, as well as registering individuals for the event.

“I actually lost my grandmother to cancer so that organization really means a lot to my family,” she said.

Molly is the Secretary for the school’s Red Cross Club, which organizes blood drives and raises money for victims of natural disasters.

By far her favorite place to volunteer is the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, as did her sister Meagan did before her.

“We were lucky enough to volunteer there and we get to see the plays for free and meet some of the players … it’s really fun in the summer,” said she.

Does she want to act?

“I more interested in the behind the scenes, like the lights and the sound,” she explained. “My sister is into the acting but I’m more of the behind the scenes girl.”

COVID related restrictions resulted in special emphasis being placed on virtual learning, as well as only limited in-classroom face to face learning.

“It was definitely a different year but I didn’t really mind the virtual,” said Molly. “It was relaxing as opposed to always being on the go and it was nice to go to school a few days and then get a little bit of a break.”

Admittedly, there were some difficult aspects to learning in the year of COVID.

“Duel English was a bit tough because usually you’d read the material in class and the teacher will help interpret and tell us the meaning but we had to do all the readings and our responses at home,” Molly recounted. “Sometimes it was hard to understand because I didn’t have her there for guidance. Luckily we’re back to five days a week for my calculus class or I’d be struggling in that class.”

That said, Molly has excellent grades.

“Math is definitely my favorite subject because it comes naturally and I know that’s not the case for a lot of people, but for me it does,” she said. “Even though it’s hard, I really enjoy it. Somehow learning math makes me feel really good about myself. It makes me feel really smart. Science, too. Biology. Chemistry. I like those classes, as well.”

Molly earned the Youth Leadership Award, which is an annual recognition given to an outstanding student, in her freshman year. Even more impressive, Molly earned a Presidential Scholarship Award from James Madison University for Chemistry, which will pay her tuition costs for her first year in college.

“It’s a beautiful campus,” said Molly of JMU. “The buildings are rustic and yet modern at the same time and my sister Mikayla went there. There is a really good science department and even a study abroad program. I’m hoping to do research in genetics or move on to pharmacy school, but I’m not totally decided yet.”

The scientifically minded senior also pursued other activities in high school. She has been involved in the Mountain Academic Competition Conference (MACC), which has been likened to a game of Jeopardy for high schoolers.

Molly has also participated in the school choir since her freshman year and has performed as a member of the school’s Advance Concert Choir. It may be that her interest in music evolved from her family.

“My parents are really into the 80s, so when we’re in a car, like going to a volleyball tournament, it’s always 80s music,” said Molly with a laugh.

Family is very important to Molly.

I’m very close to my sisters, so I hang out with them a lot,” said she. “Me and Meagan go swimming and hiking, we’re really into exercise. We do anything outdoors together.”

Molly’s sister Meagan Bethany Cox is 20 years old. Her sister Mikayla Brianne Cox is 22 years old. All three of the Cox girls have the initials MBC, as does their father Michael Barry Cox. Whether this is coincidental or not, we’ll leave up to the reader.

Molly will have to find time to hang out with her family between her summer gigs. She worked concessions at Calfee Park last year and will again for this year’s baseball season. In addition, she is also tending the grill at the Draper Valley Golf Course.

What was it like growing up in the Draper area of Pulaski County?

“It was a pretty cool place to grow up,” she replied. “It’s a small town but there’s always something to do.”

What does she see herself doing 10 years in the future?

“Hopefully researching something in a lab or as a pharmacist,” she said. “I would love to travel as a pharmacist in the military and I think that would be pretty interesting. Traveling is a big thing for me. I love traveling.”

Could she see herself living in a big city?

“Yes, definitely,” she replied. “I’m not a small town girl. I’d like to live in a big city.”

City, county or country, we figure Molly Cox, with her bright smile and fine attitude, will do just fine where ever she chooses to live and work.

