NRV Fair updates plans for 2021

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Earlier in the month it was reported that the New River Valley Fair was planning to hold a “reduced fair” due to concerns over COVID-19 and the restrictions in place to mitigate the virus. Late last week is was announced that a new plan was being formed.

“Based on new information and provided COVID restrictions are adjusted, we will be planning a full fair instead of a reduced fair for 2021,” a statement on the groups social media page announced. “We are in the process of trying to add back the demolition derby, lawnmower races and rodeo to the Bud Walsh Arena schedule.”

The New River Valley Fair, which draws thousands to Pulaski County each year, makes an economic impact on the county as those who come out to the fair spend money in the community. The NRV Fair was cancelled last year, like so many other events, due to the virus.

“There was a rumor that there would be not food, but that is not true,” the statement continued. “Plenty of food vendors and carnival food! More details to follow as we hustle to get this event back to normal.”

The NRV Fair currently has some events scheduled, but plans to return to a full schedule of events may cause adjustments to some of those plans. The Back Porch Stage, which was earlier announced as not taking place this year, will now be up and running with great local entertainment.

“Thank you for your patience and support,” the release concluded. “No one is happier than us that things changed.”

The NRV Fair is scheduled for July 26-31, 2021, at the New River Valley Fairgrounds in Dublin. More information will be released as it is made available.

