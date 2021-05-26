NRCC held three graduation ceremonies this month

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Earlier this month, New River Community College held three in-person commencement ceremonies for graduates from both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years.

NRCC held three separate ceremonies to ensure that all state guidelines were followed based on the Governor Northam’s recent capacity dictates regarding college commencement events.

The associate degree nursing ceremony for spring 2020 and spring 2021 graduates and practical nursing summer 2020 graduates was held Wednesday, May 12, at 6 p.m.

Students in the division of arts and sciences for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years were honored Friday, May 14, at 5 p.m.

Students in the division of business and technologies for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years were honored on Friday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m.

NRCC President Pat Huber addressed graduates at all three ceremonies.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 26, 2021.

Comments

comments