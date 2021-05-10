Northam planning to ease COVID restrictions

By DAVID GRAVELY

As a part of his Thursday news conference, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to ease many of the COVID-19 restrictions and mitigation measures as the situation continues to improve.

Virginia has seen a consistent downward trend in new case numbers throughout the past several weeks. The seven-day average of cases is now lower than it has been since October 2020. For the past two weeks there have been less than 1,000 new cases reported per day and the statewide positivity percentage has dropped to 4.4% as of Thursday.

Hospitalizations and death rates have also trended down with numbers now lower than they have been since October.

In response to these positive numbers, Northam announced that, in accordance with CDC guidelines, Virginia will no longer require those who are fully vaccinated to wear a mask outdoors.

More measures will also take affect May 15. Social gatherings will now be allowed to include 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors. Entertainment venues will be allowed to move up to 50% capacity of 1,000 people for indoor events. Outdoor venues will be allowed to move to 50% with no numerical capacity limit. Restaurants will be allowed to stay open later and sell alcohol past midnight.

According to Northam, if case numbers continue to trend downward he plans to lift all mitigation measures and social distancing requirements by June 15, 2021. Mask requirements will continue to be evaluated.

The Governor’s state-of-emergency mask mandate is currently set to expire June 30. He remarked that it may need to be extended to either continue the mandate or so that people may continue to voluntarily wear masks. Current Virginia law prohibits the wearing of a mask in public, with few exceptions.

As of Thursday, 33% of Virginians are now fully vaccinated and 46% have received at least one dose. The federal government is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for use in children ages 12 and up soon.

Across the nation, most states are seeing a downward trend in the demand for the vaccine. With that in mind, Northam reminded Virginians that every person over the age of 16 is now eligible to be vaccinated.

Vaccines are now available at many different locations. The Virginia Department of Health is now working with schools to develop the most efficient plan to distribute vaccines to school age children. Many vaccine sites are now offering walk-ins.

The VDH reported Friday that the Commonwealth has now seen 665,332 total cases and 28,820 people that required hospitalization. There have been 10,874 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Those numbers represent 938 new cases and the seven-day average has dropped to 820 new cases.

Pulaski County now reports 2,626 total cases with 125 that have required hospitalization. Pulaski County has reported 61 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. That represents one new case Friday and a seven-day average of four new cases.

