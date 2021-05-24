Motorcyclist killed in crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Roanoke man died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brian Wright said Alan J. Wells, 66, of Roanoke, was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Roanoke Road when it collided with a 2000 Ford Explorer. Wells died at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing by the department’s reconstruction team. A decision on whether to place charges will be made at the conclusion of the probe.

The driver of the Explorer wasn’t injured.

The 3:26 p.m. wreck occurred in the 4400 block of Roanoke Road, near the Riffe Street intersection.

Written by: Editor on May 24, 2021.

Comments

comments