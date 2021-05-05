Mother May I …?: T.G. Howard Community Center celebrates motherhood

By WILLIAM PAINE

With Mother’s Day this coming Sunday May 9, leaders of the T.G. Howard Community Center have decided to do something unique in the form of the ‘Mother May I …?’ outreach initiative.

Those of a certain age may remember the Mother May I …? game that was popular on playgrounds around the country. Children asked, “Mother May I …?” to another child with hopes of hearing, “Yes, you may!”

What happens next is up to the kids playing the game, but it’s normally something silly and fun.

This month, the T.G. Howard Community Center will ask … “Mothers may we show you how much you are appreciated?”

Each week in May, a mother’s name will be selected to receive several prizes, including a gift certificate for a meal at a local restaurant, candy and flowers.

Those interested in putting their mother’s name into the mix can do so by emailing tghoward1965@gmail.com or by messaging the T.G. Howard Community Center’s Facebook page.

Names can be submitted anytime this month and winners will be announced every Friday on the T.G. Howard Facebook page.

The announcement for the Mother May I … ? initiative was given by Jessica Watson, a volunteer at the T.G. Howard Community Center.

