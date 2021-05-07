Merry Lee Stoots

Merry Lee Stoots, age 88 of Pulaski passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born June 1, 1932 in Foster Falls she was the daughter of the late Marion Vivian Shockley & Hallie Oneida Sutphin Shockley. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin Shockley, Fielding Shockley, Sherman K. Shockley and sisters, Colleen Smith, Velma Jean Walters and Ramona Gay Shockley.

Merry was a proud member of V.F.W. Post#1184 Ladies Auxillary.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin with Pastor Frank Peters officiating.

The family will greet friends from 12:30-1:30 PM Friday at the Funeral Home before leaving in procession to the cemetery.

To sign Merry’s online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on May 7, 2021.

Comments

comments