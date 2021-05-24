Man accused of burglarizing business

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A former Winchester man is being held on multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing Road Tech Traffic Solutions in Pulaski earlier this month.

New River Valley Regional Jail records show Russell Eugene Hounshell, 35, is being held without bond on one count of grand theft auto, two counts each of felony larceny, vandalism (misdemeanors) and burglary, and three counts of grand larceny.

According to Pulaski Police Lt. Mike Hudson, Hounshell is alleged to have broken into the business, 306 First St. S.E., on the night of May 13. Although the defendant’s address is listed as Winchester in court records, Hudson said he believes Hounshell was homeless in living locally at the time of the burglary.

Hounshell allegedly entered the business through an open door and then used a tool to cut through locks. Chainsaws, a laptop computer and a truck key were stolen from the interior of the business and then Hounshell used the key to steal a truck parked outside, Hudson said.

