Lady Cougars roll against Christiansburg

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

With one out on the board and a runner on first, Lady Cougar freshman Laken Greevers connected with the ball to center field for a two RBI home run in the top of the seventh inning Thursday at Christiansburg High School. Her efforts helped the Lady Cougars earn a 9-4 victory and move to 3-2 on the season.

The Lady Cougars took an early lead and never looked back. Emily Webb, Jordan Hill, Paige Huff and Tori Vest scored one run each in the top of the first to send the Cougars to an early lead. Christiansburg scored one run in the bottom of the inning to bring the score to 4-1 for the Lady Cougars.

Webb connected for a double to start the second inning. Hill tripled with a one ball and two strikes on the board to score Webb. Hill crossed the plate when Madison Aulabaugh hit a single with one out on the board.

The Lady Cougars led 6-1 in the bottom of the third inning, but the Blue Demons added a run to move it to 6-2 before retiring. The Blue Demons added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, closing the gap to 6-4.

Greevers hit a single with one out on the board in the top of the fifth. Lauren Cruise moved her to third with a single. Webb grounded out in the next at-bat, but Greevers was able to cross the plate and Cruise moved to third before the inning ended with the Lady Cougars up 7-4. Greevers added her home run in the top of the sixth for the final scoring of the day, leaving Pulaski County up 9-4.

Greevers finished the day four for four at the plate with three singles and a home run. She earned three RBI and scored twice. She also finished the game on the pitcher’s mound, going the final four innings. She gave up two hits, three walks and two runs while striking out 10 batters.

Webb earned three hits and a walk in five plate appearances, including an RBI and two runs scored. Tori Vest added two hits, two RBI and a run scored. Hill collected two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Cruise recorded one hit.

Mackenzie Wyrick added a hit and started the game on the pitching rubber. She went three innings and gave up three hits, one walk and two runs while striking out four batters.

Huff had one hit and a run scored. Aulabaugh had one hit and an RBI. Kadynce Almarode had a walk and one run scored.

The Lady Cougars will host Salem Tuesday, May 18 and then Cave Spring on Friday, May 21. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Written by: Editor on May 19, 2021.

Comments

comments