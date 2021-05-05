Lady Cougars recognized by BOS

William Paine/SWT

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution recognizing the achievements of the PCHS girls varsity basketball team at this month’s meeting. The Pulaski County Lady Cougars varsity basketball team completed an undefeated season through the regular season and playoffs compiled a record of 11 wins and one loss under the leadership of a new coaching staff. The Lady Cougars advanced to the Virginia High School League Class 4 State Championship game for only the fourth time in school history. Pictured are coaches and players of the Lady Cougars varsity basketball team. County Supervisor Joe Guthrie holds a commemorative plaque along with Head Coach Scott Ratcliff.

Written by: Editor on May 5, 2021.

