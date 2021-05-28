Jo Ann Quesenberry Saunders

June 3, 1950 – May 27, 2021

Jo Ann Quesenberry Saunders, 70, of Dublin passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mary Quesenberry; and her daughter, Tina Saunders Hungate.

Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Michael Wayne Saunders; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and John Hartley; grandchildren and their spouses, Brandon and Jess Saunders, Austin and Alicia Hungate, Karman Link and A.J., and Thomas Hartley; great-grandchildren, Miyah Kaye, Adalayah, Logan and Shelby; sisters, Helen Carden and Penny Dudley; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Alice Quesenberry; and numerous other family members and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mullins Funeral Home.

The Saunders family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on May 28, 2021.

