Helen L. Simpson (Cheverton)

Helen L. Simpson (Cheverton) passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born on May 18, 1931, in Jacksboro, Texas, Helen was the daughter of the late John P. Simpson and E. Grace Sidebottom Simpson. She is preceded in death by her seven siblings and the father of her children, Rev. David P. Cheverton.

Helen was a woman who was small in stature but mighty in strength. She overcame many obstacles in her life, the most notable being the time she was run over by a car but lived to tell about it. However, she wouldn’t have told you about it, because she was quiet in her strength and wasn’t one to brag.

Other feats Helen wouldn’t have bragged about (so we’re here to do that for her) were her incredible sewing skills, her memory of poetry that allowed her to pepper it into conversation without missing a beat, and the ability to make her famous recipes with consistent excellency. Cinnamon rolls and pies top the list of favorites, but whatever she cooked was made with love and tasted delicious.

Helen was a vivacious reader and a lover of words. Most of her life you could find her curled up with her nose in a book at some part of the day, and the letters she wrote to her children and grandchildren are ones that will always be treasured.

Helen was also a proud Texan, having attended Texas Christian University in her early life and later moving back there for a stint to be closer to the siblings she loved dearly. While there, she always made sure to send pecans from her backyard trees to the children for Christmas, and she made the long trek back to Virginia once a year to visit and spend quality time with her children and grandchildren.

Overall, Helen was a wonderful woman, a devout Christian, and a devoted mother and grandmother whom will be greatly missed. She is survived by four children: Daniel P. Cheverton (Janice), J. Michael Cheverton (Teresa), Suzanne Bowman (Robert) and Sarah Cheverton (Sue); four grandchildren: Jonathan Cheverton (Mary), Lindsey Zovko (Carl), Jeremy Bowman, and Jessica Lang (Greg); and three great grandchildren: Lily Zovko, Harper Zovko, and Abilene Lang.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Our Lady of the Valley in Roanoke, VA, for the care they gave Helen during the last years of her life.

A private memorial service will be held on May 12th at Unity Christian Church in Radford, with the Reverend Wendy Wilson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Table or the Church World Service Blankets ministry c/o Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford, VA 24141, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on May 5, 2021.

Comments

comments