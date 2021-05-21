Giles seeks help identifying body

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

GLEN LYN — Giles County authorities are hoping the public can help identify skeletal remains found on the banks of the New River Sunday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, authorities responded to the area of Shumate Falls in Glen Lyn May 16 after a fisherman found the remains.

An autopsy determined the remains were human. They appear to be remains of a white male, 40-60 years of age, who may have died within the past year. A pair of Under Armour high-top shoes was found in the area of the body.

Although investigators have checked into missing person reports in other jurisdictions, they have yet to find any that match the remains.

Anyone having information that may help identify the body is asked to call 540-921-3842.

