ROANOKE — The former superintendent of Rockbridge County Regional Jail was sentenced Tuesday to 51 months in federal prison on civil rights and bribery violations.

According to Brian McGinn, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Roanoke, John Marshall Higgins, 62, was convicted in 2020 of three counts of deprivation of civil rights, two counts of mail and honest services fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit mail and honest services fraud.

The civil rights convictions stemmed from Higgins denying medical care to an inmate and failing to protect two inmates from physical abuse, while the remaining charges were related to Higgins accepting things of value in exchange for engaging in official acts, McGinn said.

“Higgins violated the public trust placed in him as jail superintendent. He repeatedly interfered with certain sentences handed down by Virginia courts, taking matters into his own hands by allowing the abuse of certain inmates, but treating another inmate favorably to enrich himself,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. “… This conduct was simply egregious and went on for years.”

Evidence presented during the six-day trial showed Higgins was aware some inmates were being abused, but did nothing to stop it. In one instance, McGinn said, Higgins refused to let an inmate see a physician for three days despite the inmate having potentially serious injuries.

Evidence also showed friends and family members of some inmates provided $3,000 in payments and other items to a scholarship fund operated by Higgins in exchange for preferential treatment for the inmates. McGinn said one inmate serving three years for vehicular manslaughter received “significant privileges.”

The inmate received “unsupervised contact visits with family and friends at the jail and at a farm located in Rockbridge County and deliveries of ice cream from Higgins to the inmate,” said McGinn. “Higgins also upgraded the cable package at the jail at the inmate’s request and granted the inmate unfettered access to jail facilities and Higgins’ personal office.

“Finally, at Higgins’ direction, the inmate was never sent to the Virginia Department of Corrections to serve his sentence, as dictated by policy and procedure, but instead served his entire sentence at the Rockbridge Regional Jail.”

Higgins wasn’t the only jail employee charged in the corruption investigation. The jail’s former head nurse, Gary Andrew Hassler, was convicted of one count of impeding a federal investigation into civil rights violations. McGinn said Hassler falsified a document to claim an inmate refused medical care.

Hassler received a 12-month, one-day sentence.

