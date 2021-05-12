FOCL hires new Executive Director

By WILLIAM PAINE

Monday, May 10, the Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) announced that Clara Harris will serve as the new Executive Director of the organization.

Clara Harris, a native of Pulaski County, will be replacing Jeff Caldwell, who has held the Executive Director position at FOCL for over a decade. Caldwell is the new owner of Nesselrod on the New and will now focus his attention on running that establishment.

Clara Harris had been working at the Radford Chamber of Commerce for the past two and a half years, where she is said to have helped grow the membership network and organize various events. Clara has a degree from Radford University in Recreation, Parks and Tourism and has past experience working at Visit Lake Norman, as well as New River Retreat and Draper Merchantile.

