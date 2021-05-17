Flood Mitigation Project Plan suggestions

Last year, the town of Pulaski experienced several flooding events due to record rainfall amounts. Since then, at the request of the Town of Pulaski, the Friends of Peak Creak and the New River Conservancy, along with individuals representing the town, the county and the Corps of Engineers, produced a Flood Mitigation Project Plan.

This plan included several different suggestions for the town to reduce the risk of flooding. One of the most significant was the removal of the low head dam, located just downstream of the town’s iron bridge. This idea was explored in an earlier article published in April 25 edition of The Southwest Times.

This article will delve into some other suggestions given in the Flood Mitigation Project Plan.

One is the development of a Total Maximum Daily Load (TDML) Implementations plan. The TMDL is a regulatory term in the Clean Water Act which identifies the maximum amount of a pollutant that a body of water can receive while still meeting quality standards.

