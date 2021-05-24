Fairlawn man charged with murder

A Fairlawn man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in the Parrot community Sunday.

According to Lt. David Miller with Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Anna Amburgey, 39, deceased when they responded to a report of a possible homicide in the 8200 block of Parrot Mountain River Road around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Miller said the investigation determined Amburgey died during a physical altercation with Corey Wayne Hodge, who fled the scene.

A search was launched for Hodge, 28. Pulaski Police Department later located him on Oakhurst Avenue in town of Pulaski.

Hodge is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. In addition to murder, he is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office expressed gratitude to the following agencies for assisting in the case: Radford, Dublin, Pulaski, Blacksburg and Christiansburg police departments; Virginia State Police, Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services, Pulaski County Emergency Management and Twin Community Volunteer Fire Department.

