Dr. Kim Lewis is hosting a two-workshop series on the beautiful craft of creating pysanky, or Ukranian, eggs. Her first workshop, offered online on Saturday, May 8, 2 p.m., will provide an overview of this fascinating style of decorative art. She’ll follow up with an in-person workshop at the Center Saturday, May 22, 2 – 4 p.m., in which you will receive and decorate a goose egg that has been prepared for decorating. The $36 cost of the course includes both workshops and a prepared goose egg, and a kit for applying wax and dying the egg.

The workshop is designed to have participants come away with a beautifully decorated egg using the pysanky art method, and with the tools included in the class fee, one can continue to decorate eggs at home after the workshop as well.

Dr. Lewis has been enjoying the art of pysanky for many years and loves to teach this art form to others. As a relatively new doctor to our area, she was quick to connect with the Fine Arts Center for the sake of getting to know people and share the joy of art through pysanky. We are thankful for her contributions.

