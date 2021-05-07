Elizabeth Ann Redd Peoples

Elizabeth Ann Redd Peoples, age 76 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pulaski. Born September 25, 1944 in Allisonia she was the daughter of the late James Richard “Bud” Redd and Lucy Jane Butler Redd. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Oliva “Ollie” William Peoples, Sr., children, Gloria Peoples, Abby Singleton Peoples & Rose Marie Leeper; sister, Shelva Parks; brothers, Joseph Redd, Richard “Dickie” Redd, & William Thomas Redd.

Elizabeth was involved many years with the women’s ministry at the First Baptist Church. She loved to cook , bake cakes and Alabama biscuits, and grow pretty flowers.

She is survived by her sons Oliva William Peoples, Jr., Richmond; Douglas Wayne (Faith) Peoples, Pulaski; grandchildren Amanda Peoples & Lawrence Osborne, John Singleton, Chris Singleton, Iman Peoples, Indigo Peoples, Austin Leeper, great granddaughter Alexandria Osborne, brothers and sisters

Madeline Howard, Princeton, WV; Mary Brooks – Pulaski; Edith (Anthony) Boysaw, Pulaski; James “JR” (Drema) Redd, Pulaski; Charlotte (Jerry) Montgomery, Pembroke; Kathy Williams, Pembroke; Brenda Redd, Pulaski; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held Friday,5 p.m., May 7, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Doug Patterson officiating.

The family will receive friends Friday from 4 p.m. until service time.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

