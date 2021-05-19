Dublin man latest suspect in robbery

A Dublin man is the latest suspect to be charged in connection with a December residential robbery in Fairlawn.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Roy Lunsford Jr., 32, was arrested Sunday on charges of burglary, vandalism, assault and two counts of residential robbery. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Lunsford’s charges stem from a Dec. 23 robbery at Schooler Hill Apartments in Fairlawn.

Three women already face the same charges as Lunsford in connection with the robbery. They are Vanessa Jane Branscome, 21, of Dublin; Breana Nicole Thompson, 26, of Radford, and Ariela Dawn Alderman, 21, of Christiansburg.

Lunsford and Branscome are being held without bond at the regional jail. Alderman was granted bond and released in April. Thompson apparently was released on bond as she is no longer listed as an inmate at the Dublin facility or any other jail in Virginia.

