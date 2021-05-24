Dublin Lions donates funds, food to Pulaski Daily Bread

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

At each of its monthly membership meetings Dublin Lions Club “passes the hat” to collect donations for Pulaski Daily Bread.

During 2020-21, the club was able to collect $1,250 for the “soup kitchen,” despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday night, a large check representing the funds was presented to club members Jim Cook and David Quesenberry, who accepted the donation on behalf of Daily Bread Executive Director Debbi Harrell.

Cook and Quesenberry oversee the club’s Daily Bread project.

But the monetary contribution isn’t the only contribution that will be delivered to Daily Bread, on northwest Fourth Street in Pulaski.

A food drive also was held Thursday. Members were asked to bring canned food to the May meeting. Many donated institutional-sized cans of green beans, potatoes, corn, tomatoes, baked beans, ravioli, etc.

Around 200 pounds of canned food was collected. The club has a goal of collecting at least a ton of nonperishable food for Daily Bread this year.

Dublin Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Like many clubs and organizations it is in need of members.

A nonprofit agency, Daily Bread serves free lunches every weekday to anyone seeking a meal — no questions asked. Harrell estimates 100-140 people are served daily.

During the pandemic, the agency’s budget has taken a hit since it had to resort to serving take-out meals. Harrell said buying supplies such as sandwich and paper bags, and disposable plates and utensils, was an added cost.

Dublin Lions Club is continuing its Daily Bread project during 2021-22. It’s just one of many community projects the club supports on an annual basis — projects that could be threatened if the club isn’t able to increase its membership in coming years.

Like many clubs and organizations, the Lions Club’s membership is aging and declining. It’s in need of new blood to be able to continue serving the community into the future.

Anyone interested in becoming a member should spea with a member, call 674-2754 or attend a monthly meeting, held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

Thursday, a new board of directors and slate of officers was elected. Officers are: Bob Brouse, president; Carolyn Hager, first vice president; Donna Settle, second vice president; Andy Hullender, treasurer/flea market chair; Judy Alford, secretary; Marty Alford, global membership chair; Jay Jackson, Lion tamer; Adam English, tail twister; Ellen Crouch-Hullender, marketing communications chair, and Paul Nester, immediate past president.

Board members are: Scott Brandau, two-year director; Larry “Chip” Clevenger II, two-year director; Carl Lindstrom, two-year director; Marty Preston, one-year director; Dave Connor, one-year director, and Lane Penn, one-year director.

