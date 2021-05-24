Drive-In Concert to be sponsored by the FAC

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is sponsoring the first outdoor concert of the year in Pulaski featuring the Groove Houndz Band.

This Drive-In concert will take place in the parking lot in front of the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum in Pulaski’s Maple Shade Plaza starting at 6 p.m. this coming Saturday May 29.

The Drive-In Concert invites music lovers to pull in the parking lot of the Ratcliffe museum and listen to the sounds of the Groove Hounds from the safety and comfort of their automobiles. Audience members are also invited to set up lawn chairs beside their vehicles to enjoy the show, if they feel so inclined.

“We were waiting for the opportunity to have an appropriately safe concert because we know people in the area enjoy them,” said FAC President John Ross. “That’s especially true for people who fund our work and we do like to make them happy.”

Bob Piscara, who lives in Draper, leads the Groove Houndz band.

“The Groove Houndz have a really great eclectic mix of music,” said Ross. “They’re very popular and play all over the area from Roanoke to the Rock House Marina. They’re pretty well known around here.”

Adding to the fun, young Tyler Simpkins, a member of the Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM), will play a couple of banjo tunes at intermission.

“We realize the Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians provides a valuable opportunity for kids that they can’t get elsewhere in the area and despite the difficulties in the past year, we’re going to have a performer there,” said Ross.

Tyler’s mother, Karen Simpkins, is happy to have her son showcase his talents at Saturday’s show.

“It’s just awesome how GRAPeJAM works with the kids,” said Karen. “After a few sessions for a couple of hours after school, Tyler really started playing the banjo. He would probably never picked a banjo up in his life if it weren’t for GRAPeJAM.”

The Drive-In Concert is a benefit for the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. The suggested donation for the concert is $10 per person or $25 per car.

Those attending can also choose to become members of the Fine Arts Center for the NRV by paying $25, as FAC volunteers will be on hand with the appropriate paperwork. Members of the FAC for the NRV get a 15% discount on classes and workshops sponsored by the Center, as well as for items in the FAC gift shop.

In addition to the concert, for the first time in a long time, the Fine Arts Center for the NRV will be open to the public before the concert. The doors of the FAC will be open starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and will be featuring several newly acquired items from the Center’s permanent collection.

