Disturbance leads to felony charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man is facing six felony charges as the result of an April disturbance at a residence in Hiwassee.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded around midnight April 7 to a report of a disturbance at 2900 Julia Simpkins Road.

Details of the incident are not being released, but Deputy C.W. Slaughter obtained multiple warrants against John Edward Quesenberry Jr., 31, of Hiwassee, as a result of his investigation.

Court records show Quesenberry is charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, along with one count each of reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing a firearm.

Quesenberry was arrested Tuesday. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

An Aug. 9 preliminary hearing is set in Pulaski County General District Court.

