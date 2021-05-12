County to get $6.6M in relief funds

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County will receive over $6.6 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds under the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

The senators announced Tuesday Virginia is receiving almost $4.3 billion in relief funds. Pulaski County’s take comes from an additional $2.9 billion to be allocated to the Commonwealth’s municipalities.

The full amount coming to Pulaski County is $6,609,346.

“These funds will allow the Commonwealth and localities to recover from the economic harm of COVID, promote public health, invest in broadband, make up for lost revenue, and address many of the other impacts of the pandemic. We will keep working with the Commonwealth and local governments to ensure Virginians receive this much-needed relief,” the senators said in a joint statement.

They say states, localities and tribes have “significant flexibility” to determine how to use the funds.

Written by: Editor on May 12, 2021.

