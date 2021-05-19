Cougars rally to take down Blue Demons

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County trailed and time was running out. The Cougars were down by two runs in the bottom of the final inning when finally … the magic happened.

Senior Ethan Gallimore put the ball in play to start the bottom of the seventh inning, earning a single. Senior Punky Foster stepped into the box next and was hit by a pitch which got him on the hand. The Christiansburg coaching staff argued the call, but the play stood leaving two runners on base with no outs.

Senior Will Jarrells stepped in and took seven pitches before earning a walk on a full count to load the bases. Senior Drew Dalton connected for a single to score Gallimore, leaving Pulaski County down by one run.

Enter senior Caleb Perfater, who was pinch hitting for Josh Bourne. The strong catcher had earned a walk earlier in the game, but had still yet to connect with the ball. That changed on the first pitch from Christiansburg player MJ Hunter. Perfater ripped the offering from Hunter into deep center field for a single. Foster crossed the plate to tie the game, waiving the next runner on. Jarrells dove and slid toward home plate. The ball sailed over the Blue Demon catchers head.

Pulaski County 6, Christiansburg 5. The Cougars had found a way.

As the team stormed the field in celebration and the crowd cheered, the coaching staff simply smiled. This was the third win in a row for the Cougars, who are now 4-1. Their lone loss of the season to this point was a 3-13 loss to the Blacksburg Bruins back on April 30.

“Our guys are fighters,” Cougar Head Coach Greg Allen said. “I’ve seen teams before that would have thrown in the towel and called it a day. These young men are hungry and excited. It’s fun to watch them play.”

The Blue Demons started the game with two runs in the top of the first inning. The Cougars answered in the bottom of the inning when David Hunley scored on a passed ball. Drew Dalton singled during his at-bat, but Jarrells was called out at as he attempted to advance to home plate.

Trailing 1-2, the Cougars allowed three more runs in the top of the third inning to move the score to 5-1 for the Blue Demons.

Pulaski County added a run in the bottom of the fourth inning when, with two outs on the board, three walks and a single from Chase Dotson put Bourne across home plate. They added another run in the bottom of the fifth when Foster crossed the plate on a fielder’s choice hit by Perfater. The two teams held each other until the final fireworks in the bottom of the seventh.

Senior Drew Dalton led the Cougars with three hits and an RBI in four plate appearances. Jarrells had one hit, one run and two walks. Dotson had one hit. Perfater finished with one hit, a walk and three RBI. Gallimore added one hit and scored a run. Jeremiah Hedge had a hit and a walk. Clay Remington had a walk and an RBI. Foster had a walk and two runs scored. Hunley had a walk and one run.

Foster took care of the first four innings on the pitcher’s mound. He gave up five hits, six walks and five runs while striking out five batters. Senior Cooper Dunnigan came in for the final three innings, giving up three walks and no runs while striking out three batters.

Pulaski County is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, May 18, on the road against the Salem Spartans. They’ll finish out the week at Cave Spring Friday, May 21. First pitch each night is set for 5 p.m.

