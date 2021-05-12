Cory Alan Talbert

May 10, 1993 -May 11, 2021

Cory Alan Talbert, 28, of Dublin, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He was a member of the Dublin Church of God. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Gail Talbert; father, Donald Lee Mundy: maternal grandparents, James Preston and Ruth Cox Talbert; and uncle, Big Mike Talbert.

Survivors include his twin sister, Jessica Talbert; beloved niece, Emmagail Martin; aunts, Donna (Roger) Marshall, Frances (Dino) Wickline, and Regina Talbert; cousins, Gary (Leslie) Harris, Jr., Mikie (Angela) Talbert, and Cara (Curtis) Smythers; special loved ones, Mark and Gwynne Witt, and James Bugg (Pappy); K9 companions, Liken and Winnie; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to especially thank the Davita Dialysis Center in Radford and all on his close friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at Noon with Rev. Mike Talbert officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

The Talbert family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on May 12, 2021.

