Clyde Daniel Mitchell

CLYDE DANIEL MITCHELL, 62, of Pulaski, VA, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his home. He was born June 17, 1958 in Pulaski, VA, the son of the late Lawrence Edward & Georgia Guynn Mitchell.

Clyde worked in the construction industry and was a talented man who could do most anything he tried to do.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ed Mitchell and George Mitchell and his sisters, Virginia Patton, Peggy Morris and Rosie Sayers.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Leslie Spence; his daughters, Angelia Spence (Dallas) and Kathy Mitchell (Daniel); his grandchildren, Madison Spence, Mason Spence, Bradley Reed, Bailie Reed, Alora Reed and Conner Akers; his brother, Jesse Mitchell (Bonnie); his sister, Teresa Jackson; several nieces, nephews and special friends, too many to list.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated and there are no services scheduled.

The Mitchell family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

