By DAVID GRAVELY

The largest crowd in recent memory showed up at the most recent meeting of the Pulaski County School Board, with several citizens expressing concern over a potential policy expected to be sent down from Richmond concerning transgender students and the recently approved Equity Statement. At times, the conversation became heated.

The issue was never on the agenda, which was pointed out before and during the public comment section of the meeting. Dr. Kevin Siers, Pulaski County Superintendent of Schools, read a prepared statement regarding what he deemed “misinformation” concerning the school systems and the issues related to what the school system has and has not done or planned to this point.

“It is unfortunate that our leadership on the issue of equity has been cast in such a negative light within our community when only a few months ago, Pulaski County Public Schools was being celebrated for leading the district in offering four days of in-person instruction to all students and then leading the state in returning to five days of classes per week,” Siers said. “People were singing our praises when we were the first division to find an acceptable way for band, cheer, and football students to showcase their talents in front of the largest crowds that have attended any event during the past year. It was that same courageous leadership that led to the construction of this beautiful middle school that has made education a much more positive experience for hundreds of our county’s children. It has been the vision and priorities of this School Board that resulted in teacher raises for six consecutive years, significant reductions in health insurance premiums for all employees, and ensured that every school became fully accredited for the first time in a decade. If anybody wanted to do a study on effective transformative school leadership that has genuinely made life better for teachers and students, there is no better example than Pulaski County Public Schools.”

“In a few minutes, you are going to hear from some of our citizens who have concerns about our equity mission, goals, and requirements from the Virginia Department of Education and general assembly,” he continued. “I have recently had conversations with individuals in the community about their concerns and also watched a video from a local church service where the issue of equity was discussed this past Sunday. Let me just say that the misinformation is astounding and it seems that there may be an intentional attempt to stoke the fire with fear and hatred in order to drum up outrage from our citizens. Although it is unfortunate that there is such vehement opposition to a school division trying to make life better for kids, it is our reality and our issue to work through.”

Siers went on to state that the issue it appeared most citizens were there to discuss was not only not on the agenda, but any guidance from the Commonwealth or the Virginia School Board Association concerning transgender students, bathroom policies or locker rooms had not been sent down and was not expected until later in the month. He went on to state that “Critical Race Theory” was not and has not been discussed as a part of the overall plan and was not a part of any curriculum in PCPS.

At that point the meeting began hearing citizen comments. While some of the speakers expressed support for any future plans or policies concerning transgender students or the equity policy, most spent their allotted time expressing concern over issues such as safety and privacy of students in locker rooms and restrooms.

Several residents expressed concern after individuals from outside of Pulaski County were allowed to speak at the meeting. Another concern raised that of transparency by the school board.

School board meetings, which are announced in advance of each meeting, have been and remain open to the public. The agenda for each meeting is posted on the school system’s website, www.pcva.us, well in advance of each meeting. Minutes from previous meetings are posted on the site as well.

A citizen comment section is conducted at the beginning and end of each meeting, allowing citizens to voice concerns. The names, phone numbers and email addresses of each school board member are also posted on the website, allowing citizens to contact their representatives outside of meeting times, should they desire to do so.

The full meeting and all comments from board members and citizens can be found on YouTube under Pulaski County Public Schools. The YouTube page also has previous meetings of the school board.

