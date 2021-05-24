Child abuse case has positive ending

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski woman accused of child abuse through reckless care, was convicted of a lesser charge Wednesday after exceeding goals set forth to improve her parenting skills.

“Kayla worked very hard and exceeded everyone’s expectations in meeting the goals that DSS [Virginia Department of Social Services] set. She and her child are both doing well,” Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco said following the court case of Kayla Nicole Hernandez, 32.

Authorities accused Hernandez of unintentionally allowing her child to access medication in July. But Branco says one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to meting out justice.

“As commonwealth’s attorneys, we walk into the courtroom every day and are entrusted to make life-defining decisions about what justice means in individual cases,” she said. “Often, the end of a criminal case is the period at the end of the worst moment in a person’s life. However, today, when Kayla Hernandez was found guilty of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, we believe this will be a semi colon on the positive efforts she has made to turn her life around and provide a positive environment for her family.”

Branco said DSS “did a remarkable job” providing Hernandez with resources to improve her skills and Hernandez “was receptive to all that was offered.” She noted the commonwealth’s attorney’s office “is very appreciative of the hard work our local DSS puts in every single day for this county and its citizens.”

As for Hernandez, Branco added, “With her acceptance of guilt and following through with the services that the court has required, we are hopeful the positive chapters in her life continue.”

