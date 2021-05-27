Chamber tabs Ainsley as new Executive Director

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and their Board of Directors announced Thursday morning that Shannon Ainsley has been officially appointed as the new Executive Director.

Ainsley, who has served as the Interim Executive Director since former Executive Director Peggy White departed the Chamber for a job as the new Tourism Director for Pulaski County, has worked as a member of the Chamber since May 2015.

“On behalf of the Pulaski County Chamber Executive Committee and Board of Directors we are excited to have Shannon as the head of the Chamber team,” Shelia Smith, 2021 Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce President said. “She has been performing well as the Interim Executive Director these last few months, and we are confident in her ability to lead the Chamber and its members. With Shannon’s knowledge of the Chamber membership, our local government officials and greater business community the transition into the position has been flawless. The Board and I look forward to working with Shannon as she continues the mission of the Chamber in the development of business programming and community initiatives to foster economic growth and quality of life in Pulaski County.”

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is a collective network of business minded members who strive to improve Pulaski’s overall economy and way of life.

Ainsley will officially begin her time as Executive Director of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, June 1.

