Car driver airlifted from school bus crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RUSSELL COUNTY — The driver of a Honda sedan sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning in a rear end crash with a Russell County Public Schools bus, Virginia State Police says.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the bus was stopped in the eastbound lane of Route 58 to pick up students when the driver of the 2003 Honda was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the bus. The Honda ran underneath of the bus, seriously injuring the driver, whose identity was not released.

Geller said only one minor injury was reported among the 17 students and one driver on the bus.

The injured driver was airlifted by Virginia State Police Med-Flight helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of what police said was life-threatening injuries.

The 7:51 a.m. wreck occurred at Hawkins Mill Lane. Geller said the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

Written by: Editor on May 26, 2021.

Comments

comments