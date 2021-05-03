Calfee CCC to host county football legends conversation

By DAVID GRAVELY

Saturday, May 8, will be a day fans of the Cougar football program will want to mark on their calendars as the

Calfee Community and Cultural Center will host an online panel discussion regarding the past and present of Pulaski County Cougar Football. The online presentation is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Panelists will include Pulaski County High School Head Football Coach Mark Dixon, legendary former Head Coach Joel Hicks, along with former Cougar greats Gary Clark and Shane Graham.

Former Head Coach Joel Hicks took over the Cougar program in 1979 and coached Pulaski County until 2002. During that time he earned 210 wins with 69 losses. He led the Cougars to 17 playoff appearances, 15 district championships, six region titles, two state runners-up and the 1992 6A State Championship. Coach Hicks was responsible for sending countless players to the college ranks and several players into the NFL. He has also seen several players move into the coaching ranks at the rec league, middle school, high school, college and NFL level. The field at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium was named in honor of Coach Hicks during the 2008 season.

Current Cougar Head Coach Mark Dixon comes to Pulaski County from Galax, where he took over the football program and earned 101 wins with just 31 losses over a 10-season time frame. Prior to coaching, Coach Dixon played for the Miami Dolphins from 1998 to 2003 under then coach Jimmy Johnson. He played in 62 regular season games for Miami, starting in 60 of them. Dixon played his college ball at the University of Virginia under George Welsh, where he was a Consensus All-American as an offensive guard in 1993.

Shayne Graham played for the Cougars before playing for Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech. During his time at VT he set numerous Big East and school records. Graham went on to play in the NFL for 15 seasons with numerous teams. He was selected for the NFL Pro Bowl after the 2005 season, when he was kicking for the Cincinnati Bengals. Graham now serves as a special teams quality control coach with the University of Florida.

Gary Clark played for the Cougars before enjoying a very successful career at James Madison University. He went on to play for the former USFL before becoming a member of the Washington Redskins. While at Washington, Clark was a member of “The Posse,” a group of wide receivers known for their elusiveness and catching ability. Clark won two Super Bowl rings with Washington before moving on to Arizona.

There is no cost whatsoever to participate in this event. Simply go to www.CalfeeCCC.org/PulaskiFootball to register. You will then receive a Zoom link to participate in the May 8 event.

The panelist will take questions regarding Pulaski County High School Football and this is a great opportunity for Cougar fans to discuss the past and present of the Pulaski County High School Football Program.

Calfee Community & Cultural Center, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to the repurposing of the history Calfee Training School in Pulaski into a childcare center, commercial kitchen, digital learning lab, and museum highlighting local Appalachian African American Leaders in history. In addition, the project will provide event space for community use, cultural and educational programming, small business incubation and meeting spaces.

To learn more, please go to Calfee CCC’s website at www.CalfeeCCC.org or visit their Facebook page.

