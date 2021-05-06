Bolen E. Gravley

Bolen E. Gravley, 83 of Pulaski and known to many as “Horseshoe Pete” died Monday afternoon, May 3, 2021 in the Pulaski Health & Rehab Center. He was born on January 30, 1938 in Austinsville, VA and was the son of the late Preston Gravley and Myrtle Jones Gravley. He was also preceded in death by sons, Mike Gravley and Terry Gravley; sisters, Isabelle Bishop, Ruby Lawson and Hazel Manns; and by a brother, Fred Gravley Sr.

Surviving are his wife, Naomi Gravley; daughter Jessica Gravley Jones and husband Homer Jones and their son, Landon Jones; daughter, Heather Gravley; sister, Judy Bowman; brother,: Fred Gravley, Jr. (Ink); and grandsons, Todd Gravley and Chris Gravley.

Mr. Gravley was cremated.

Written by: Editor on May 6, 2021.

Comments

comments