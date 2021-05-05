Blue Ridge Mountain Council seeking staff

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Blue Ridge Mountain Council (BRMC) of the Boy Scouts of America is looking for individuals needed to fill positions at both the Camp Powhatan and their Claytor Lake locations. Applicants should be energetic, have a love of the outdoors and a fondness for teaching new skills to campers.

This year’s Boy Scout camp will take place from June 6 through July 24.

The Blue Ridge Mountain Council is seeking individuals to fill the position of Aquatics Director at the Boy Scout camp at Claytor Lake, as well as the position of Health Officer at the lake and at Camp Powhatan.

Naturally, those who would fill these positions must meet certain requirements.

