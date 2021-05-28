Bailey named Most Valuable Cougar

By DAVID GRAVELY

Thursday evening at Calfee Park, Pulaski County High School recognized the Class of 2021 with an event that included food, fun, games, a video presentation and a fireworks display. The event also included the announcement of the person who will be awarded the highest award presented at Pulaski County High School, the Most Valuable Cougar award.

This year, that award went to Grace Bailey, daughter of Dewayne and Christine Bailey of Pulaski.

Bailey is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a class officer for three years, including terms as class president and secretary. She is the founder and president of the PCHS Red Cross Club and chair of the This is 4 Us Initiative. She is a member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee and a Student Representative of the PCPS Taskforce for Reopening Schools.

Grace Bailey is a member of the PCHS Advanced Concert Choir and Theatre Department. She has earned recognition on the New River Community College President’s List and has been recognized with the Southwest Virginia Governor’s School Research Award. She also received the Science and Technology Student Award.

Bailey volunteers with Medi HomeHealth and Hospice, at American Red Cross Blood Drives, the Children’s Theater Department productions and at the Barter Theater. She is a student intern at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.

She is a youth representative with the White Fragility Book Study at Dublin United Methodist Church and is currently leading a group study for youth at church regarding anti-racism.

Other members of the PCHS Class of 2021 who were selected as candidates for the Most Valuable Cougar award include Grayson Due, Noah McCarty, Ashlyn Kirtner and Molly Cox.

