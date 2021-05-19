Art exhibit benefits NRV foundation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — A purchase from the watercolor art exhibit on display at Montgomery Museum of Art & History through late June helps fund the region’s nonprofits.

Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) and the museum are hosting an exhibition of watercolors by the artist William R. (Bill) Snow through June 29. Proceeds from the sale of any of Snow’s artworks during the exhibition and a June 3 outdoor reception benefit CFNRV’s Fund for the New River Valley.

The Fund for the New River Valley supports a variety of initiatives, including early childhood education, food access and leadership development. The foundation offers grants to nonprofits serving Pulaski, Floyd, Giles and Montgomery counties and Radford City, including the Montgomery museum. Agencies located outside the NRV, but having a NRV-wide service area, also qualify for grant assistance..

According to CFNRV, Snow’s award-winning watercolors can be found in collections nationwide. The New York native has lived in Palmyra since retiring there in 2013 to be closer to his children and grandsons. Snow’s works include landscapes, still lifes, wildlifes and figures.

The June 3 Meet the Artist reception runs 5-7 p.m. at the museum, 300 S. Pepper St., Christiansburg.

