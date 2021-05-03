Arsenal resumes in-person meetings

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG — After months of holding its quarterly community meetings virtually due to COVID-19, Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP) returns to in-person meetings this month.

A Commander’s Community Meeting is being held May 13, 6-8 p.m., at Christiansburg Public Library, 123 Sheltman St., Christiansburg.

Although COVID restrictions have been relaxed, attendance is still limited to 25 people total, which includes presenters, media and community members. Therefore, the meeting is being broadcast live via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/RadfordArmyAmmunitionPlant.

Those who plan to attend must RSVP by emailing their first name, last name and phone number to usarmy.radford.peo-eis.list.rfaap-public-affairs@mail.mil. Attendance will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

The quarterly meetings are an opportunity for the public to learn about RFAAP modernization and environmental projects. Environmental compliance and corrective actions also will be presented, with a question and answer period to follow.

The panel will address questions from those in attendance and the Facebook Live audience.

Questions about the meeting should be directed to Charlie Saks at 540-731-5785 or usarmy.radford.peo-eis.list.rfaap-public-affairs@mail.mil.

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2021.

Comments

comments