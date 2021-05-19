Arrest made in Blacksburg robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

BLACKSBURG — A suspect is in custody in Roanoke, charged with two recent store robberies in Blacksburg and Roanoke City.

According to Blacksburg Police Department, Raymond M. Trigg II, 44, of Blacksburg, is charged with one count each of armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm. The charges stem from a May 12 robbery at Fast Mart Marathon, 1211 Toms Creek Road, Blacksburg.

Trigg also is charged with robbery of a business in Roanoke City. According to Roanoke City Jail records, Trigg was arrested May 14 — the day after a May 13 robbery there. He is being held without bond, pending a June 17 preliminary hearing.

Blacksburg police said Fast Mart Marathon was robbed around 11:37 p.m. May 12. The suspect displayed a firearm and was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money, but no one was injured, authorities said.

Information is not yet available on Trigg’s court dates in Montgomery County.

