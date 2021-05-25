2021 Cougar Football schedule released

The schedule for the Pulaski County Cougar football team will be a tough one and will feature several changes as Head Coach Mark Dixon looks to challenge his team

A scrimmage will take place Saturday, Aug. 14, but that is the lone date yet to be filled. PCHS AD Scott Vest has been searching for the right situation for the Cougars, but at this point the opponent or opponents for that date are still unknown.

Friday, Aug. 20, the Cougars will travel to Lord Botetourt High School to scrimmage the Cavaliers. Head Coach Jamie Harless took his team to the big dance this season, falling to Lafayette 27-13. They finished with a record of 9-1 in the COVID-19 shortened season.

Friday, Aug. 27 will find the Cougars on the road again, this time to face the Northside Vikings. The Vikings had a tough season, finishing with four losses and just one win, which was a 28-13 win over William Byrd. They will be expected to rebound this coming season.

Friday, Sept. 3, the Cougars will take a bit of a longer road trip, venturing into the Volunteer State to test Tennessee High School. The Vikings finished their 2020 season 6-5 overall and second in Group 5A, Region 1.

Friday, Sept. 10, the Cougars will renew an old rivalry when they host the Bluefield Beavers in the home opener at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium/Joel Hicks Field. The Beavers finished the 2020 season 7-2, falling to Fairmont Senior 21-19 in the third round of the playoffs.

After enjoying an open week Sept. 17, the Cougars will be back at home against the Cave Spring Knights. The Knights introduced their new head coach this week, former Salem High School quarterback Nick Leftwich. The Knights has a tough final season under longtime Head Coach Tim Fulton, earning only two wins (Blacksburg and Hidden Valley) with four losses. They will be improved this season with many players returning.

Friday, Oct. 1, the Cougars will travel to Dwight Bogle Field to take on the Hidden Valley Titans. The Titans also had a tough season, finishing 1-5 with their only win coming against a winless Blacksburg squad. Like Cave Spring, the Titans had a very young team last season and will be improved this year.

Next up for the Cougars will be the Salem Spartans Friday, Oct. 8. Normally the final game of the season, the Spartans will visit the Cougars after earning a perfect 10-0 record and a state championship last season. Expect the Spartans to be their same old self this year.

Friday, Oct. 15, will find the Cougars away at Blacksburg. The Bruins didn’t win a game in the recently completed season, but played with very young players and without their top athlete. Things can only get better for the Bruins this year.

Friday, Oct. 22, will see the Cougars hosting the Graham G-Men. The Cougars and G-Men have locked horns in scrimmage action before, but never in an actual game. The G-Men finished the 2020 season with a record of 5-1, falling in the first round of the playoffs to Union High School 24-30.

Friday, Oct. 29, the Cougars will travel to Roanoke to take on longtime rival Patrick Henry. The Patriots had a solid 2020/21 season, finishing 5-2 after falling to Mountain View 7-14 in the opening round of the playoffs.

The final game of the regular season will see the Cougars taking on Christiansburg High School at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium. The Blue Demons finished this past season 3-4 with wins over Hidden Valley, Cave Spring and Blacksburg. They fielded a very young team, which means many of their players will be returning.

