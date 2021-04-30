Volvo Trucks North America and UAW reach tentative agreement

By WILLIAM PAINE

Early this morning, both Volvo Trucks North America and the United Auto Workers Local 2069 announced that a tentative agreement has been reached on terms of a new five year contract.

The new agreement will cover the approximately 2,900 employees at the New River Valley truck assembly operation in Dublin.

UAW Local 2069 financial secretary Eric Reeves was notified at 1:00 a.m. Friday April 30, that picketing at plant entrances will be suspended and that strike lines need to be discontinued.

Operations at the Dublin assembly plant will begin with regular third shift operations this coming Sunday, May 2.

Further details will be released on the proposed agreement pending ratification by the members of UAW Local 2069. Ratification meetings are currently being held by the union.

