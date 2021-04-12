By WILLIAM PAINE
Volvo Autonomous Solutions recently announced a partnership with a company called Aurora to jointly develop autonomous transport vehicles. The initial focus of the project is to develop and then deploy an autonomous transport product for hub-to-hub applications in North America.
Aurora is a U.S. based company that specializes in self-driving vehicles.
The agreement signed between Volvo Autonomous Solutions and Aurora is a long-term partnership spanning several years. The partnership will center on the integration of the Aurora Driver into on-highway Volvo trucks.
