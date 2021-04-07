Two charged in Radford wounding

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — Two people are jailed without bond following an incident in Radford Friday.

Buford Clifford Dunbar Jr., 55, and Shawna Lynn Dunbar, 51, both of Radford, were arrested Saturday, according to New River Valley Regional Jail records.

Radford City Police Department Spokeswoman Jenni Wilder said the arrests stem from an incident that occurred in the 100 block of Jeffries Drive around 5:44 p.m. Friday. Authorities declined, however, to specify the nature of the call or provide details of what happened.

Buford Dunbar is being held on three felony charges of malicious wounding, breaking and entering to commit assault and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, and two misdemeanors counts of assault and battery and resisting arrest.

