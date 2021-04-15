Town seeks public comment regarding hiring of new Police Chief

The following message has been released by the Town of Pulaski:

As previously announced, Police Chief Roche will be retiring from the Town of Pulaski Police Department on June 1. As his time as Chief comes to a conclusion, the Town will be filling this position.

To that end, we are seeking input from our citizens to help us select the right person. Would you please share your thoughts on the following questions: what type of professional experience should our next Police Chief have? What personal qualities should he or she possess? What issues do you think our next Police Chief should have at the top of their list to address, and how can we enhance our Police Department’s ability to better serve the community?

We value your input and would appreciate you sharing your thoughts with us. If you’d like to let us know what you think, send your comments to Darlene Burcham, Town Manager, either by emailing her at dburcham@pulaskitown.org or by mailing to P.O. Box 660, Pulaski, Virginia 24301.

Your comments will be considered in our recruitment process. The deadline for submitting comments is Friday, April 30.

Written by: Editor on April 15, 2021.

