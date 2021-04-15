Town of Pulaski reminds residents about lawn care

By DAVID GRAVELY

Summertime is quickly approaching and the sound of lawnmowers can already be heard as recent rains have helped lawns grow quickly. With that, the Town of Pulaski has released a statement reminding residents that there are rules concerning lawn care and appearance.

“Now that spring has sprung and warmer weather is becoming more frequent, residents will soon begin keeping their yards trimmed and tidy,” the release stated. “Cutting grass is something we do as property owners to keep our Town attractive, but it is also something required by the Town Code.”

“Town Code states that grass and weeds should not exceed 12 inches in height,” it continued. “It’s important to note that your grass must be cut all the way to the curb or where your property meets the roadway. “

Additionally, the town released several safety reminders for residents.

“It’s also important to recognize where trimmings go while cutting grass,” the release stated. “Cut grass should never be thrown into a street or thoroughfare, as it’s extremely hazardous for motorists travelling on motorcycles or other two-wheeled vehicles. You should also take care that the grass isn’t making its way into any nearby storm drains. Cut grass is actually a great fertilizer for your lawn or garden, so leave your cut grass on your lawn or bag it as you mow.”

Anyone with questions regarding this press release is encouraged to contact Jordan Whitt, Social Media Manager at 540-994-8610 or by email at jwhitt@pulaskitown.org.

Written by: Editor on April 15, 2021.

