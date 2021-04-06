The following information has been released by the Town of Dublin pertaining to water bills.

There was a problem in the calculation of the commercial (business) water rates on April 2021 water bills. The water amounts showing on the bill are incorrect. The problem has been corrected. Please contact the Town of Dublin Office (540-674-4731) to obtain the correct amount of your April 2021 water bill or to obtain a corrected paper copy of the bill.