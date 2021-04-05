Tommie Jean Simpkins

Tommie Jean Simpkins, 92, of Pulaski, VA left this world Wednesday March 31, 2021. She was born in Pound, VA on May 6, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Barney and Ida Stapleton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Archie J. Simpkins; and a son and daughter-in-law, William (Dan) and Sue Ellen Simpkins, Bristol, TN.

Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law David and Trish Simpkins, Amesville, VA; Allen and Judy Simpkins, Pulaski, VA; grandchildren Holly Guenther, Vashon, WA;

Cara Simpkins, Bethesda, Md; Julie Simpkins, Piney Flats, TN; John Simpkins, Powell, TN; Ian Simpkins, Carbon Dale, IL; Ben Simpkins, Pulaski, VA; Pat Calhoon, Pulaski, VA; Izza Bella Lefler, Wytheville VA; great-grandchildren Briar and Willow Guenther, Vashon, WA; many, many friends.

Tommie was employed with Peoples Drug Store for 30 plus years. Also, along with her husband, they owned and operated Mountain Peddler Book Store. She was a familiar character at local flea markets until her health forced her to stop. She will be missed and leaves a large gap in many peoples lives. Thank you, mom, for the wonderful childhood and for all of your help, advice and patience as an adult. Love you forever. Rest in peace in God’s arms.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, VA. A memorial service will be held in May. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to your favorite charity.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

